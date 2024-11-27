2 police officers shot in neighborhood outside Atlanta expected to survive injuries

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers shot in a neighborhood outside Atlanta are both expected to survive their injuries. DeKalb County’s police chief says the officers were responding to a 911 call east of Atlanta when they were shot Wednesday morning. The chief says one officer was shot in the upper leg area, and the other in the foot. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said early indications are that both officers will make a full recovery. They were at an Atlanta hospital for observation. A 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody. There was no immediate information about possible charges.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.