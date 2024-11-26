Worst November snowstorm in half century hits Seoul and grounds hundreds of airplane flights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The worst November snowstorm in half century has hit Seoul, grounding hundreds of lights countrywide and disrupting commuter traffic in the capital. South Korea’s weather agency said 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) of snow fell on Wednesday in northern areas of the capital of Seoul and some nearby areas. The agency said it was the heaviest snowstorm Seoul has seen in November since November 28, 1972, when 12 centimeters (4.7) fell on the capital.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.