The Israel-Hezbollah war by the numbers

JERUSALEM (AP) — A ceasefire has taken effect between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah. The agreement calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting and would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border. More than 3,800 people have been killed in Lebanon, and more than 80 Israeli soldiers and 47 civilians. In addition, an estimated 1.2 million people in Lebanon and 46,000 people in Israel have been displaced.

