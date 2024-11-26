Miller’s bucket gives SMU 79-77 win over California Baptist despite Coleman’s career-high 32 points

Boopie Miller’s basket with 2.1 seconds left gave SMU a 79-77 win over California Baptist on Tuesday at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational after the Mustangs blew a 16-point second-half lead.

The Lancers (4-3) rallied behind Kendal Coleman, who scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half when they tied the game seven times, the final time on Dominique Daniels Jr.’s drive with 15.7 seconds left.

Out of an SMU (5-2) timeout, Miller took the inbounds pass and worked the clock down before coming off a ball screen and putting in about a 10-foot floater.

B.J. Edwards scored 17 points, Miller 16, Kario Oquendo 14 and Yohan Traore 10 for the Mustangs, who shot 53% and made 8 of 20 3-point tries.

Coleman was 12-of-16 shooting, making 6 of 8 from the arc, in leading the Lancers. Daniels added 16 points and AJ Braun 12. California Baptist shot 52%.

SMU led almost the entire first half and outscored Lancers 11-4 to end the half for a 45-32 lead.

