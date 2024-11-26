Loyola Marymount wins 77-63 over Belmont in Cancun Challenge

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Will Johnston had 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 77-63 victory against Belmont on Tuesday night in the Cancun Challenge.

Johnston added three steals for the Lions (2-3). Jevon Porter scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Alex Merkviladze went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Bruins (4-2) were led in scoring by Jonathan Pierre, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Brody Peebles added 11 points for Belmont. Isaiah Walker finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 10:19 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-25 at halftime, with Johnston racking up nine points. Loyola Marymount extended its lead to 47-29 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Johnston scored 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.