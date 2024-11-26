Interpol clamps down on cybercrime and arrests over 1,000 suspects in Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 1200 GMT. Interpol says it arrested 1,006 suspects in Africa during a two-month operation that clamped down on cybercrime that left tens of thousands of victims, including some who were trafficked, and produced millions in financial damages. The global police organization said Tuesday that Operation Serengeti, a joint operation with Afripol, ran from Sept. 2 to Oct. 31 in 19 African countries and targeted criminals behind ransomware, business email compromise, digital extortion and online scams, Interpol identified 35,000 victims during the operation, with cases linked to nearly $193 million in financial losses worldwide.

