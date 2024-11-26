Biden’s public lands director named to lead environmental group

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration who oversaw its contentious efforts to address climate change by curbing oil exploration on federal lands has been named the next president of a prominent environmental group. The Wilderness Society announced Tuesday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning will become the group’s president in February. Stone-Manning’s selection by Biden was bitterly opposed by Republicans who labeled her an “eco-terrorist” over her past ties with environmental extremists. Senate Democrats pushed through her confirmation on a party-line vote. The land bureau has jurisdiction over almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in western states

