After fast start, electric cars need a recharge as range limits, cost leave some drivers skeptical

DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, the spread of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations. And consumers worried more about price and practicality are holding back where first-adopter climate warriors once piled in. Range, charging infrastructure and higher prices are sore points among both electric car enthusiasts and skeptics in Europe and the U.S. China is the exception. Driven by government subsidies and mandates, vehicles with electric motors, including plug-in hybrids that combine electric and fossil fuel motors, topped 50% of sales in July.

