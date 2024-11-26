13-year-old cricketer becomes youngest-ever pick in mega IPL auction

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — A 13-year-old cricketer from India’s northern state of Bihar could become the sport’s latest Twenty20 batting sensation. The Rajasthan Royals think so highly of Vaibhav Suryavanshi that they paid $130,000 in the Indian Premier League’s mega auction for his services, making him the youngest ever to be selected. Suryavanshi came to the limelight last month when he scored a century against Australia’s under-19 team off just 58 balls before he got out for 104. That made him the youngest to score a century at youth level. The Delhi Capitals also showed interest when the bid for Suryavanshi started at his base price of $35,500.

