Over 18,000 in Mexico register to run for Supreme Court seats and federal judges in new system

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Over 18,000 people in Mexico have registered online to run for Supreme Court seats and federal judgeships in the country’s contentious new selection process. But officials say a random drawing in the end will determine who gets on the ballot. The ruling party pushed through a constitutional reform in September to make all federal judges stand for election, replacing the system where court employees and lawyers move up through the ranks. Current court employees and their supporters have staged dozens of demonstrations against the reforms, calling them part of a ruling-party campaign to eliminate independent regulatory and oversight bodies.

