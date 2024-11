CAIRO (AP) — Officials in Egypt say over a dozen people are missing after a tourist vessel sank in the Red Sea. The governor of the Red Sea region said Monday afternoon that authorities are searching for 17 people who went missing. Amr Hanafy said in a statement that rescuers saved 28 people from the sinking vessel off Marsa Alam city.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.