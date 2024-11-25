Crossroads Mission prepares for Three Days of Thanksgiving in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A local non-profit is gearing up to bring joy to the Yuma community with its annual "Three Days of Thanksgiving" celebration.

Crossroads Mission will host the event starting Tuesday and running through Thursday, serving a variety of meals, including Mexican food, roast beef and turkey.

The mission expects to serve over 1,500 plates each day and is also planning to deliver 500 meals daily to homes in need.

Barbara Rochester with Crossroads Mission said, “If you would like to donate turkeys or ham, we’re still in need,” said a representative from Crossroads Mission. “We’re expecting more people than we initially planned for.”

Crossroads Mission is accepting donations at their location on Arizona Avenue and 10th Street. Community members are encouraged to contribute and help make this Thanksgiving special for those in need.