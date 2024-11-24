Who is Yamandú Orsi, the next president of Uruguay?

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Left-wing politician Yamandú Orsi is poised to become the next president of Uruguay after his main challenger in the runoff conceded defeat Sunday and even the outgoing leader of the South American country congratulated him. His victory marks the return of a center-leftist government to Uruguay’s presidency after five years of a conservative administration. A teacher of history, folk dancer and former mayor, Orsi is considered the political heir of former President José Mujica. Orsi began to shape his political views and desires in the middle of the dictatorship in Uruguay, and after it ended he joined the Popular Participation Movement led by Mujica.

