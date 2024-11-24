Greece’s leftist Syriza party elects new leader

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Syriza, the left-wing party which once governed Greece, elected a new leader after a year of internal turmoil and diminishing popularity. Sokratis Famellos 58, on Sunday defeated fellow lawmaker Pavlos Polakis and two other candidates in a vote open to all party members and people aligned to the grouping. Syriza’s electoral appeal has been steadily eroding. After winning over 35 percent of the vote in 2015 to enter government in alliance with a populist conservative party, it dropped to 31 percent in 2019, when the conservative New Democracy party regained power.

