VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital. The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a “DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport.” It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site.

