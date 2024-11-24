Chibuzo Agbo hits 4 3s, scores 21 to help USC beat Grambling 80-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boise State transfer Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 of his season-high 21 points in the second half, Josh Cohen added 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Southern California beat Grambling 80-69 Sunday.

Desmond Claude scored all his 14 points in the second half for USC (5-1) and finished with five rebounds and five assists. Agbo made 4 of 5 from 3-point range — his second consecutive game with four 3s and at least 20 points.

Reserves Wesley Yates III, Claude and Agbo started the second half for the Trojans after Grambling shot 54% from the field in the first to take a 38-37 lead into the break.

Claude converted a three-point play, Agbo sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a layup and and-1 free throw by Saint Thomas before Terrence Williams II capped a 14-0 run that made it 65-53 midway through the second half and gave USC the lead for good.

The Trojans went 6-plus minutes without a made field goal as Grambling scored 13 of the next 16 points to make it a two-point game when P.J. Eason threw down a dunk with 4:36 remaining. Claude answered with a layup that ended USC’s drought 22 seconds later and sparked a 12-3 closing run.

Grambling (1-4) has lost four games in a row since a 92-42 win over NAIA-member Southern-New Orleans in the season opener.

Kintavious Dozier scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half for the Tigers. Mikale Stevenson added 14, 11 in the second half, and Antwan Burnett scored 13.

