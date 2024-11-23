What to know about Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has selected former White House aide Brooke Rollins to lead the Department of Agriculture. Rollins has agriculture ties but also a strong relationship with Trump. The president-elect has prized loyalty as he assembles his second administration. She would lead a sprawling agency that traces back to the Civil War era when most Americans lived on farms. Now, USDA is responsible for everything from farm aid to supplemental food programs for low-income Americans. Trump has not offered many details about agricultural policy in his second term. But the department could be in the spotlight depending on how his proposed tariffs and immigration policy affects the nation’s food supply.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.