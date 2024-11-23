Thousands of Spaniards protest housing crunch and high rents in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Spaniards are rallying in downtown Barcelona to protest the skyrocketing cost of renting an apartment in the popular tourist destination. People on Saturday held up homemade signs in Spanish reading “Fewer apartments for investing and more homes for living” and “The people without homes uphold their rights.” The issue has become one of the leading concerns for the southern European Union country, mirroring the housing crunch across many parts of the world.

