Nigeria turns to natural gas as transport prices soar after petrol subsidies were removed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation after the government ended costly subsidies that made petrol affordable for many in Africa’s most populous country. Now the government is trying to cut transportation costs by almost 50% by tapping its huge natural gas reserves and aiming to convert a million vehicles. But the process has been slow, and misinformation and lack of infrastructure are major issues. Some drivers even fear their cars will explode.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.