American photographer Nan Goldin opens exhibition in Berlin with fiery speech against Israel

BERLIN (AP) — American photographer and activist Nan Goldin has used a speech at the opening of her exhibition in Germany to condemn Israel’s war in Gaza. Goldin, 71, said Friday she wanted to use her retrospective show at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin “as a platform to amplify my position of moral outrage” at what she called the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon. She said what’s happening in Gaza reminded her of the pogroms that her grandparents escaped. Goldin is of Jewish origin. Goldin also criticized Germany and alleged that Islamophobia was being ignored in the country. The director of the gallery, Klaus Biesenbach, spoke after her and noted that he disagreed with Goldin but he affirmed her right to freely express herself.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.