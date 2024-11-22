UN expert: Myanmar’s desperate military ramps up attacks including beheadings, rapes and torture

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s desperate military junta is ramping up attacks on villages that have fallen to opposition groups. The U.N. independent human rights investigator for Myanmar says the junta carries out beheadings, gang rapes and torture with women, children and the elderly among the victims. Thomas Andrews said in a new report to the General Assembly circulated Friday that the junta has responded to military defeats and the loss of territory by using sophisticated weapons against civilians and seeking to destroy towns that it cannot control. Andrews says the “escalating atrocities” are “being enabled by governments that allow, or actively support, the transfer of weapons, weapons materials, and jet fuel to junta forces.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.