Tait-Jones scores 21 as UC San Diego defeats James Madison 73-67

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 21 points helped UC San Diego defeat James Madison 73-67 on Friday night.

Tait-Jones also contributed six rebounds for the Tritons (4-2). Hayden Gray scored 16 points and added four steals. Nordin Kapic went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Bryce Lindsay led the way for the Dukes (3-3) with 17 points. James Madison also got 13 points and four assists from Xavier Brown.

UCSD went into halftime ahead of James Madison 34-28. Tait-Jones scored 14 points in the half. UCSD took the lead for good with 5:46 left in the second half on a free throw from Tait-Jones to make it a 58-57 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.