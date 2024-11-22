Dustin May and Dodgers agree to 1-year contract worth $2,135,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Dustin May, sidelined by injuries since May 2023, agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers worth $2,135,000 ahead of Friday’s tender deadline.

A member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team, May has been limited to 20 starts since then.

He had Tommy John surgery on May 12, 2021, 11 days after leaving a start at Milwaukee in the second inning following a 94.3 mph fastball to Billy McKinney. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said May felt a shooting sensation on a curveball earlier in the plate appearance.

May returned to the Dodgers on Aug. 20, 2022, then left a start against Minnesota on May 17, 2023, after the first inning, when his fastball velocity dropped about 2 mph below his season average. May had Tommy John surgery for the second time that July 18.

Expected to return during the second half of the 2024 season, May had surgery this July to repair a tear in his esophagus.

May is 12-9 with a 3.10 ERA in 34 starts and 12 relief appearances over five seasons with the Dodgers. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

