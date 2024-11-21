Senegal’s ruling party secures majority in parliament, paving the way for ambitious reforms

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s ruling party has secured a resounding victory in the country’s legislative elections, winning 130 of 165 seats, according to provisional results announced Thursday by the national vote counting commission. The win gives newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye a clear mandate to carry out ambitious reforms promised during the campaign. The main opposition coalition led by the former President Macky Sall won 16 seats. Sall congratulated PASTEF in a post on X on the election day, and two other major opposition leaders had already conceded defeat hours after the polls closed on Sunday.

