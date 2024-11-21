Police say gunmen open fire on vehicles in Pakistan’s restive northwest, killing at least 8 Shiites

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say gunmen have opened fire on passenger vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims in restive northwest Pakistan, killing at least eight people and wounding others. The attack happened in Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where clashes between majority Sunni Muslims and minority Shiites have killed dozens of people in recent months. Local police official Nusrat Hussain said Thursday several vehicles carrying passengers were traveling in a convoy from the city of Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when gunmen opened fire. Shiite Muslims make up about 15 percent of the 240 million population of Sunni-majority Pakistan, which has a history of sectarian animosity between the two communities.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.