Number of women who are state lawmakers inches up to a record high

The total number of women who are state lawmakers has once again reached new heights, following a trend up in recent years. That’s according to data gathered by the Rutgers Center for American Women and Politics. While a record number of women will represent Americans in state legislatures, the new number only budges the overall percentage of female representation at the state level to just over 33%. Women in New Mexico and Colorado made significant gains in representation to reach female majorities in the legislature, while South Carolina saw a notable loss that has decades-long implications.

