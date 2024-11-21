New Hampshire court hears cases on transgender girls playing girls sports and the right to protest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two lawsuits about transgender girl athletes are being heard in federal court in New Hampshire. One case is challenging a state ban at schools and the other is about the right to protest transgender participation on girls teams. The first hearing Thursday was about two transgender girls being allowed to play on their high school girls soccer and track teams as they seek to overturn the law. The law bans transgender athletes in grades 5 to 12 from teams that align with their gender identity. The other hearing is about a school district’s decision to bar parents from wearing pink wristbands with “XX” on them — representing the female chromosome pair — at a girls soccer game.

