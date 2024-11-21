Lawsuit challenges Hawaii’s gun ownership ban for young adults

HONOLULU (AP) — A new lawsuit takes aim at Hawaii’s ban on gun ownership for those 18 to 20 years old. Second Amendment advocates say it’s an unconstitutional restriction on the right to bear arms. The lawsuit says 19-year-old Elijah Pinales and soon-to-be 18-year-old Juda Roache want to own guns for self-defense. The lawsuit argues since people their age have the right to vote and serve in the military, they should be able to own a gun. The lawsuit comes as Hawaii continues to contend with a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

