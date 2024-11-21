Georgia’s Brian Kemp picked to lead Republican Governors Association

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association, a one-year position. The organization works to elect Republicans nationwide and Kemp is expected to use the post to spread his traditional brand of conservatism. He will likely make stops across the states as Republicans gear up to run for governorships in 2025 and 2026. Kemp currently serves as vice chair of the GOP association. He will succeed Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. His election comes months after Kemp and President-elect Donald Trump seemingly resolved their differences in the run-up to this month’s presidential contest.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.