Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr launches Republican bid in 2026 governor’s race

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says he’s running for governor in 2026. The Republican’s announcement Thursday makes him the first major candidate from either party in the race. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is limited to two terms. It’s early to announce a 2026 candidacy, but Carr started lining up donors for a run more than a year ago. Carr has been attorney general since 2016, and Republican lawmakers have given him increasing powers to directly prosecute criminals. Carr has aligned closely with Kemp but could face opposition from President-elect Donald Trump in a primary election.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.