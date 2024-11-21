Skip to Content
News

Energy developer announces solar plus project in Imperial County

By
New
Published 11:35 AM

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A leading renewable energy developer, owner and operator Arevon Energy, Inc.hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of operations at its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project in Imperial County, California, near Holtville.

The energy developer says the $529 million project includes 157 megawatts (MWdc) of solar coupled with 150 MW/600 megawatt hours of battery energy storage.

Karina Bazarte will have more about the ribbon cutting tonight.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content