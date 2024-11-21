Energy developer announces solar plus project in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- A leading renewable energy developer, owner and operator Arevon Energy, Inc.hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the start of operations at its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project in Imperial County, California, near Holtville.

The energy developer says the $529 million project includes 157 megawatts (MWdc) of solar coupled with 150 MW/600 megawatt hours of battery energy storage.

Karina Bazarte will have more about the ribbon cutting tonight.