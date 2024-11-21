Airline CEOs and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg fight over regulations even after election
The Biden administration is on its way out of power, but that’s not ending the arguments between the administration and airlines that think they are being over-regulated. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg snapped back on Thursday at criticism from airline CEOs. Buttigieg says the regulations his department has imposed, like automatic cash refunds after flights are canceled, enjoy broad public support. And he says they’re good for the airline business, noting that some airlines are making very healthy profits even with all recent consumer protections. The CEOs of Delta and Southwest recently said they are hoping the Trump administration will be more business-friendly.