UC Davis wins 75-68 against Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty Johnson’s 21 points helped UC Davis defeat Grand Canyon 75-68 on Wednesday.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (3-2). Leo DeBruhl scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Pablo Tamba shot 7 of 11 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Antelopes (2-2) were led by Tyon Grant-Foster, who recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Grand Canyon also got 18 points and six rebounds from JaKobe Coles. Lok Wur finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.