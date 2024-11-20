Suicide car bombing at a security post in northwestern Pakistan kills 11 people, officials say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a security post in northwestern Pakistan, killing at least 11 security forces. The attack happened Tuesday evening in Bannu, a district in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where rhw Pakistani Taliban and other insurgents have stepped up attacks in recent months. A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Four security and intelligence officials said Wednesday that troops are carrying out an operation targeting those who orchestrated the attack.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.