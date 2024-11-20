Former UVA student pleads guilty in 2022 mass shooting that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia student has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students in an attack on campus in 2022. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. entered his plea Wednesday in a court in Charlottesville. He pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The 25-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in February and could receive five life terms. Authorities say Jones opened fire on a charter bus in Charlottesville after a campus field trip to the nation’s capital. Jones was a former member of the university’s football team. Though no motive was given, a witness told police Jones targeted specific victims.

