Alabama to use nitrogen gas to execute man for 1994 slaying of hitchhiker

An Alabama prisoner convicted of the 1994 murder of a female hitchhiker is slated to become the third person executed by nitrogen gas. Carey Dale Grayson is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in south Alabama. Grayson was one of four teenagers convicted of killing Vickie Deblieux, who was hitchhiking through Alabama on her way to her mother’s home in Louisiana. Alabama this year began using nitrogen gas to carry out some death sentences. Grayson’s final appeals focused on the call for more scrutiny of the execution method.

