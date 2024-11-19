Woman testified that she saw Matt Gaetz having sex with 17-year-old, attorney says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer says two women told House Ethics Committee investigators that former Rep. Matt Gaetz paid them for sex. the lawyer says one of the women testified she saw Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old. An attorney for the two women described in interviews the testimony of his clients before the House Ethics Committee, which has been investigating the Florida Republican over allegations that he was part of a scheme that led to the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. That probe effectively ended last week when Gaetz resigned from Congress after Trump nominated him to lead the Justice Department. The Justice Department separately ended its own sex trafficking investigation into Gaetz without criminal charges.