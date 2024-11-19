Wisconsin regulators file complaint against former justice who led 2020 election probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judicial regulators have filed a 10-count complaint against a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led an investigation into the 2020 presidential election results. The state Office of Lawyer Regulation filed the complaint against former Justice Michael Gableman on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman in June 2021 to investigate the administration of the 2020 election. Vos fired him in August 2022 after the probe turned up nothing. The complaint accuses Gableman of violating a number of state Supreme Court rules during the investigation, including making false statements, disrupting a court hearing, questioning a judge’s integrity, making derogatory remarks about opposing attorneys and violating open records law.

