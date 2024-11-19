Prosecution is expected to rest in trial over death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case in the trial against the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. Jose Ibarra is charged with murder and other crimes in Riley’s death in February. He waived his right to a jury trial, meaning the case will decided by a judge alone. Prosecutors have called nearly two dozen witnesses. Those include law enforcement officers, Riley’s roommates and a woman who lived in the same apartment as Ibarra. Prosecutors said Monday that they expect to finish calling witnesses Tuesday. Defense attorneys say their witnesses should take half a day at most. That means the case could go to the judge by the end of the day.

