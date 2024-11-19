On board with Senegal’s navy as it searches for migrants on a popular but deadly route toward Europe

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Associated Press had rare access to a night patrol by Senegal’s navy as it scanned the sea for a growing number of vulnerable boats making the risky journey towards Europe. More and more West Africans are trying to reach Spain’s Canary Islands on what has become one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. The naval officers say they have picked up more than 4,700 would-be migrants this year alone. They say they are obliged to get the migrants to safety, whether they call for help or not. On shore, they are free to walk away — and perhaps try again.

