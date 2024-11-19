Skip to Content
News

Northern Arizona knocks off Embry-Riddle 82-47

By
Published 3:23 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin had 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 82-47 win over Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) on Tuesday.

McLaughlin added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Lumberjacks (4-1). Jayden Jackson added 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line while he also had six rebounds.

Noah Gifft led the way for the Eagles with 15 points. Conner Ivy added 10 points for Embry-Riddle.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content