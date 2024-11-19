Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over alleged coup plot and plans to kill President Lula, others

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police have arrested five officers accused over a coup plot that included plans to overthrow the government following the 2022 elections and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the investigation, the coup plotters also planned to kill Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The police said that five arrest warrants have been carried out, as well as three search and seizure warrants along with other measures, including seizing the suspects’ passports and preventing them from contacting others. Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who authorized Tuesday’s arrests, said a police investigation revealed the coup plot involved military personnel trained in the Army’s Special Forces and a retired high-ranking official.

