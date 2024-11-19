Alabama man charged with machine gun possession was at Tuskegee shooting, complaint says

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Court documents show that a man charged with illegally possessing a machine gun was also at Tuskegee University during a hail of gunfire that left one person dead and others wounded. Authorities say 20-year-old Jeremiah Williams was arrested on Thursday after months of investigation unrelated to the shooting at Tuskegee. But court documents related to his arrest place him at the school on the night of the shooting and reveal new details about the early November violence. The complaint says shots were seen coming from a car that Williams was driving to clear the vehicle’s path through a crowd. One other person was also arrested on a weapon charge following the shooting.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.