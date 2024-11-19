2 police officers and suspect shot in struggle over gun in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say two police officers and a suspect have been shot in the city of Louisville after the officers stopped an allegedly stolen vehicle. Louisville Metro Police say in a social media post that one officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night, and the other in the hand. Deputy Police Chief Emily McKinley says both officers are in stable condition at the University of Louisville Hospital. She says there was a struggle over a gun between the officers and a person in the stopped vehicle. The person is also said to be in stable condition, at a different hospital.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.