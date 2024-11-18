Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will seek reelection, quelling talk of a gubernatorial bid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says he will seek reelection next year as the state’s top prosecutor. Monday’s announcement quells talk of a potential gubernatorial bid. Miyares was first elected as attorney general in 2021 after serving as a local attorney and member of the House of Delegates from Virginia Beach. He defeated two-term Democrat Mark Herring and quickly fashioned what had been a liberal office into a conservative enterprise. He created an election integrity unit and successfully defended the state in removing people accused of being noncitizens from voter rolls less than three months before the November presidential election.

