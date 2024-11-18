State organization to help San Luis locals start businesses

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis, Arizona is partnering with a state non-profit agency to host a business development program.

The "Fuerza Local Arizona" is now accepting applications for a 17-week program to help people start their own business.

Participants will learn all the steps needed to become their own boss.

"The program will cover topics like business planning, financial planning, marketing, human resources, risks and everything and that a program we are bringing here to San Luis set to start in February of next year," said Armando Esparza, San Luis Economic Development Director.

The deadline to submit an application is November 30.

You can find the application here.