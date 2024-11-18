Senegal’s ruling party poised for parliamentary majority in boost for reform agenda

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal president’s party PASTEF is poised to win a majority of seats in the National Assembly as main opposition parties conceded defeat Monday in the country’s parliamentary elections. The result now paves the way for newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to be able to pass ambitious reforms. PASTEF had lacked a majority, preventing Faye, who was elected in March on an anti-establishment platform, from executing the reforms he pledged during his campaign, including fighting corruption, reviewing fishing permits for foreign companies and securing a bigger share from the country’s natural resources for the population.

