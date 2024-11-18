Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawyers claim seizure of writings from cell is ‘outrageous government conduct’
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs say prosecutors have engaged in “outrageous government conduct” by using materials seized from his jail cell to try to keep him incarcerated before a May trial. The lawyers sent a letter to the trial judge on Monday asking for an “immediate hearing” so that prosecutors can explain who authorized a search of Combs’ cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They say the search of his sleeping area, personal effects and paperwork enabled prosecutors to get written material that was “absolutely privileged” and confidential between Combs and his lawyers.