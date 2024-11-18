Pakistan’s top cleric says use of VPNs is against Islamic laws as the government seeks to ban them

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top body of clerics, which advises the government on religious issues, has declared the use of virtual private networks against Islamic laws as the government seeks to ban them. Critics said Monday that the weekend edict by the Islamic Council of Ideology is part of growing curbs on the freedom of expression. The government says VPNs are being used by extremists to plot violence. VPNs are legal in most countries. However, they are typically outlawed or restricted in places where authorities control internet access or carry out online surveillance and censorship.

