Judge tosses Huckabee lawsuit against Meta over ads suggesting he endorsed marijuana gummies

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee against social media giant Meta over advertisements using his name and image to sell CBD products. Huckabee is a Baptist minister and President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Israel. He claimed that Meta allowed and profited from the advertisements that falsely claimed he used and endorsed CBD gummies. CBD is one the main active ingredients in marijuana but does not provide the high caused by psychoactive THC. The judge on Monday rejected Meta’s argument that it was immune from liability under Section 230 of the Federal Communication Decency Act. He nevertheless determined that Huckabee’s claims failed to meet legal requirements.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.